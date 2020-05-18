Shabana Azmi Utilizes Lockdown Time By Writing, Says 'creativity Flourishes In Isolation'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are making the best use of their quarantine period by enhancing their creativity. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently gave a glance of how she is spending her self-isolation period. Shabana treated her fans with a picture on social media and explained how isolation inspired her to write good stuff. The Makadi actress can be seen utilizing the time by bringing out the creativity in her and penning it down.

Shabana shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen reading and writing something. Going by the caption of the legendary actress, Shabana feels that isolation is the best time when one can enhance his creativity and bring out the best in him. In the picture, Shabana seems to be seen writing a script or a story. As soon as she uploaded the picture, scores of her excited fans thronged the comment section with their inquisitive comments.

There were some who curious to know whether Shabana is coming up with any projects while the others asked her to direct a film. One of the users wrote that she must be penning down something beautiful just like her. Another user requested Shabana to direct a movie soon and also wrote that it will be a must-watch one. A third user wrote that most creativity is also intelligence and also commented that Javed Akhtar and Shabana are the epitome of that creativity and intelligence.

Shabana Azmi is not only spending her time writing but has also extended her hand of support to the poor and needy people. Recently, the Neerja actress updated her social media account where she revealed that she has helped around 10 lakh people amidst lockdown. The actor has played a crucial role in procuring ration, cooked meals, and sanitation products for people across 172 districts. These efforts were put in place for migrant workers and daily wage labourers who have been struggling to make a living in the lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

