Shabana Azmi Provides Ration For 10 Lakh People Amid Lockdown, Feels 'proud & Thankful'

Shabana Azmi took to her social media handle and shared with her fans how proud and thankful she was to have helped people amid lockdown. Read on for details.

Actor Shabana Azmi recently updated her social media account where she revealed that she has helped around 10 lakh people amidst lockdown. The actor has played a crucial role in procuring ration, cooked meals and sanitation products for people across 172 districts. These efforts were put in place for migrant workers and daily wage labourers who have been struggling to make a living in the lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Shabana Azmi's tweet about helping people amid Coronavirus pandemic

Shabana Azmi shared with her fans on social media about how proud and thankful she was to have gotten the opportunity to do a good deed in these tough times. Giving the details about the events, the actor wrote that she along with Action Aid India and its partners have been able to reach more than 10 lakh people across 172 districts in 21 states and 1 union territory of India. She further wrote in the post that they have together been able to provide dry ration, cooked meals and sanitation products as relief measures. Lastly, she thanked all the people who had contributed to the relief measures. Check out her tweet below.

Recently, Shabana Azmi had also tweeted a video in which she had urged her fans to support the elderly amidst the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. She started the video by saying that she has noticed how youngsters are helping the elderly during the pandemic. She said that even small gestures like picking up groceries or helping them cope up with technologies are big acts of kindness. She further urged others to help elderly people around them as they are getting majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the video below.

