Shabana Azmi Provides Ration For 10 Lakh People Amid Lockdown, Feels 'proud & Thankful'

Actor Shabana Azmi recently updated her social media account where she revealed that she has helped around 10 lakh people amidst lockdown. The actor has played a crucial role in procuring ration, cooked meals and sanitation products for people across 172 districts. These efforts were put in place for migrant workers and daily wage labourers who have been struggling to make a living in the lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Shabana Azmi's tweet about helping people amid Coronavirus pandemic

Shabana Azmi shared with her fans on social media about how proud and thankful she was to have gotten the opportunity to do a good deed in these tough times. Giving the details about the events, the actor wrote that she along with Action Aid India and its partners have been able to reach more than 10 lakh people across 172 districts in 21 states and 1 union territory of India. She further wrote in the post that they have together been able to provide dry ration, cooked meals and sanitation products as relief measures. Lastly, she thanked all the people who had contributed to the relief measures. Check out her tweet below.

Am both proud n thankful dat @ActionAidIndia n partners hve been able 2 reach more than 10 lakh individuals, across 172 districts in 21 states n 1union territory.We hve provided dry rations cooked meals n sanitation products as relief measures.Thank you to all our contributors 🙏 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 27, 2020

I hope you are less stressed now 🌺 https://t.co/SSX5Dr9K4R — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 27, 2020

Recently, Shabana Azmi had also tweeted a video in which she had urged her fans to support the elderly amidst the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. She started the video by saying that she has noticed how youngsters are helping the elderly during the pandemic. She said that even small gestures like picking up groceries or helping them cope up with technologies are big acts of kindness. She further urged others to help elderly people around them as they are getting majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the video below.

Heartening to see our youth making the long road comfortable for our senior citizens.

Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe!! ❤️

Log onto https://t.co/cLU20N66mv to know more, share your ideas and pledge your support to help the elderly. @JaagoRe pic.twitter.com/Xf6fmjY6G1 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 21, 2020

