Shabana Azmi Shares Javed Akhtar's Witty Version Of 'Abhi Naa Jao'

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have set a great example for the couple in Bollywood on how to bring out the best versions of their partners. Shabana, while doing a Facebook live event recently, shared a funny give and take between herself and Javed. She remembered a moment when Javed spilt his soup and had a witty response ready.

Javed's version of Abhi Naa Jao

Shabana Azmi shared that while recently having some soup, Javed Akhtar was being clumsy and spilling the soup all over the place. Looking at the way the soup spilt, she reprimanded him and said, "‘Javed, iss tarah tum khaoge toh kitna tum giraoge?". In response to this, Javed made a comic version of his song Abhi Naa Jao Chhod Ke, giving it a hilarious twist. His version was sung by Shabana on her live video. Here is how it went:

‘Jo iss tarah se khaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge. Joh soup iss pe gir gaya, toh jaante toh hoga kya? Yeh daag dhul na payega, Yeh daag dhul na payega... jo dhoyega, bataayega, ke saabun iss pe ghis diya, yeh daag par mitaa nahin"

After she sang this song, Shabana could not help but smile. In the end, she asks her viewers whether it was delightful. Chef Vikas Khanna shared the video of her recalling the incident and singing the song. He gave the video the caption, "Poetry, Love and Food".

Fans commented on Vikas Khanna's post, sharing their reactions. Some praised Shabana's voice while others talked about Javed Akhtar's flair in lyrics. Here are some tweets:

Well, you can't expect anything less from a wordsmith of Javed Saab's caliber! BTW you sang very well. 👌 — malinisharma (@malinisharma2) April 13, 2020

You sing amazing must try singing Kaifi Sahib’s nazme 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻 — Indu sharma (@induaana) April 13, 2020

Lovely! That is the beauty of poetry i guess. It sometimes transforms the ordinary words of expression into timeless classics. — Manik M. (@MANIKmahey) April 13, 2020

Your voice is so sweet. Nice. — Sakti Prasad Bagchi (@saktibagchi) April 13, 2020

