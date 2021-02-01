Shabana Azmi Returns Home Post Car-accident Recovery; Thanks Fans For 'prayers & Wishes'

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has finally been discharged from the hospital after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for over two weeks. On Sunday, the National Film Award-winning actor revealed being back home and thanked fans for their prayers and wishes on Twitter. For the unversed, on January 18, the 69-year-old had met with a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and had suffered head injuries.

Shabana Azmi's health update

Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a car accident last month, revealed she is back home now after being discharged from the hospital. A day after celebrating her husband Javed Akhtar's birthday on January 17, the man and wife met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on their way back home. Although her lyricist husband remained unhurt, Shabana and her car driver Kamlesh Kamath suffered major injuries and were immediately admitted to Navi Mumbai's MGM hospital and later shifted to Andheri's Kokilaben Hospital on the same day itself.

Now, after returning home post-recovery and being discharged from the hospital, the Neerja actor penned a heartfelt note to thank fans for their prayers and thanked Tina Ambani & Kokilaben Hospital for taking 'sterling care' of her. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my http://recovery.Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful".

Check out Shabana Azmi's Twitter post below:

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

A couple of days ago, Shabana Azmi's beloved husband Javed Akhtar had also taken to the micro-blogging platform to share her health update. The 76-year-old had tweeted writing, "Our family would like to thank all the friends and well-wishers for their concern and messages for@AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow". Now, as Shabana Azmi has recovered from the injuries and revealed returning back home, Richa Chadha and Vikrant Massey penned sweet messages on Twitter for the actor.

Take a look:

We love you! Happy to hear you're better... See you soon and a big hug ❤️😘💞🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/e7eK6jnCFN — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 1, 2020

So happy to see you back! ❤️ — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) February 1, 2020

