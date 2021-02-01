Rahul Kohli Reveals How The Word "Bollywood" Was Used As An Insult For Him Being Non-white

The Haunting Of Bly Manor cast member Rahul Kohli took to Twitter in order to react to the demands on the part of fans, which saw them make an appeal to Kohli for making a cameo in any of the upcoming Bollywood productions. In addition to the same, the actor has also been seen dwelling into his relationship with the term "Bollywood" itself and why any reference to it feels like an insult to some. The two tweets can be found below as well as on Rahul Kohli's Twitter account.

The Tweet:

You yourself may be a fan of Bollywood and bring it up without any negative connotations. You may just want to see me make a cameo in your favourite industry. I’m just letting you know what my relationship to that word is. And I’m telling you with love before we butt heads 💕 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 31, 2021

Bollywood is hugely popular and means so much to people all over the world. In my own journey, it’s been used as an insult, by people in and out of the industry. As way to diminish my aspirations and achievements in western media and to serve as a reminder that I’m not white. — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 31, 2021

About Rahul Kohli:

In the past, the actor has been a part of several shows and films, all of which have been conceived and produced in the West. The list of Rahul Kohli's shows and films before he became a The Haunting Of Bly Manor cast member include the likes of iZombie, Supergirl, Happy Anniversary, and the animated TV series Harley Quinn, to name a few. His recent release, Netflix's The Haunting Of Bly Manor, in which he can be seen playing the character of Owen Sharma has been widely appreciated. While the entire cast of the show has been appreciated for their work, Kohli's Owen has emerged as one of the favorites from the show. As far as Rahul Kohli's future projects are concerned, nothing has been revealed by the iZombie star as of yet. More details will be made available as and when the relevant parties release them.

