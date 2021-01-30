Varun Dhawan, Neha Kakkar And Other Bollywood And TV Celebs Who Recently Tied The Knot

Several Bollywood and television stars got hitched in the past couple of months. The usual big fat Indian wedding affair was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and hence, celebrities organised a low-key affair with only close friends and family in attendance. From Varun Dhawan, Neha Kakkar, Gauahar Khan to Neil Bhatt and Siddharth Chandekar, here is a list of celebrities who recently tied the knot.

Also read | Abhay Deol Shares Still From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Says 'ready For Another Trip'

Also read | 24-member Bollywood Delegation On 4-day Visit To Kashmir, Will Explore Valley For Projects

Bollywood and television who are now taken

Varun Dhawan's wedding to designer Natasha Dalal

The news of Varun Dhawan's wedding caused major excitement on social media. Varun got married to his childhood friend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug. They got married on January 24, 2021. The Badri Ki Dulhaniya actor also shared gorgeous pictures from his wedding festivities on social media to give his fans a sneak-peek into the same.

Neil Bhatt gets engaged to Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma gave their fans a sweet surprise when they announced their engagement on social media. In the pictures shared by Bhatt, the couple is seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits and is all smiles for the camera. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Neil also said that his personal relationship with Aishwarya will not affect their on-screen work.

Siddharth Chandekar's wedding to Maitili Mayekar

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar also got married to Maitili Mayekar. He has shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram as well. The couple looked stunning in traditional Maharashtrian attire as Maitili wore a green navari saree while Siddharth wore a blue kurta and dhoti for the nuptials. They got married on January 24, 2021.

Neha Kakkar's wedding

The announcement of Neha Kakkar's wedding to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh was assumed to be the promotion of the former's song Nehu Da Vyah. The couple tied the know as per Hindu and Sikh rituals October 24, 2020. The singer also shared pictures from her wedding festivities on social media for her fans.

Gauahar Khan's wedding to Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan has been sharing her relationship's journey, right from the time when she was proposed by Zaid Darbar. The couple tied the knot on December 25, 2020. The actor has shared her looks and outfits from all of the wedding festivities on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding

Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony on October 30, 2020. The wedding was held in Mumbai and was attended by close friends and family only. Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur by profession.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding

Rana Daggubati tied the knot on August 8, 2020, with designer Miheeka Bajaj. The couple was dating for a long time before they decide to take their relationship to the next stage. The wedding took place at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios.

Also read | Saif's Mother Sharmila Tagore Worried Amid 'Tandav' Row, Concerned About Family Security

Also read | Neil Bhatt's Engagement To Co-star Aishwarya Won't Change On-set Dynamic, Reveals Actor

Image courtesy- @bhatt_neil, @nehakakkar, and @varundvn Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.