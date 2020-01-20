Shabana Azmi "coherent And Talking Normally": Boney Kapoor Gives Health Update

Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident on Saturday and is currently in the ICU and under observation at Kokilaben Ambani hospital. Many Bollywood celebrities came to meet the veteran actress including Anil Ambani, Sunita Kapoor, Honey Irani, Shibani Dandekar, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Adhuna Bhabani, Tabu, Farah Khan, and others.

Boney Kapoor was spotted at the hospital on Sunday morning, and he gave an update on Shabana Azmi's health to the media. He said that there is nothing alarming. 'She’s sedated as there is some pain but everything is fine. Except Javed saab, Baba (Azmi, the actress’s brother), and Tanvi (Azmi, sister-inlaw) nobody is allowed into the ICU.'

He also added that he heard Javed Akhtar tell a visitor, "Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognising people. For now, she is under observation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it."

FIR against the driver

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said. Azmi's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver, as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car. "Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copy read.

