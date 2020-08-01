Shagun Pannu Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Sister Taapsee Pannu

As versatile actress Taapsee Pannu turned a year older on August 1, scores of her fans and friends have flooded the social media with their beautiful wishes on the special day. Taapsee’s little sister Shagun Pannu penned heart-touching birthday wishes for her big sister on Instagram along with an adorable picture. In the throwback picture, the two beautiful sisters can be seen spending some cheerful time together while cuddling on the bed.

Shagun Pannu's birthday wish for sister Taapsee

While captioning the post, Shagun who is a wedding styler explained their fun times spent in the picture. While describing them, she wrote that in this picture, the two are enjoying their time together on the bed till they have tomatoes growing on her side of the bed. Both the Pannu sisters who seem to be quite unhappy with the ongoing year as Shagun at last wro2te that even though she is not counting the ongoing year, yet she is happy about her actress sister’s birthday.

Many fans of the actress extended their wishes to the actress in the comment section. One of the users called the picture “cute” and asked Shagun to convey her wishes across the actress. Another user while wishing the ace actress called her the finest one in the entertainment industry. A third user wished the actress with a long note and blessed her with a lot of success, safety, healthy living. The follower also wrote that the Pink actress is one such star who has made all her fans proud through films. Another user called Taapsee n “inspiration” for many who enthralls all with her mind-blowing acting skills.

Apart from this, earlier, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share an adorable candid of herself from the recent past. In the picture posted, she can be seen in a blissful mood while she is in the middle of enjoying some music. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as they love the bright smile that is spread across the actor’s face. In the picture, she can be seen dancing away, with a bright and authentic smile. Taapsee Pannu can be seen donning a button-up black casual top which has been styled well. She can be seen with her hair tied back with middle partition, along with a bright red lipstick which goes well with the outfit. She can also be seen pairing the outfit with minimum accessories including a golden watch.

