Taapsee Pannu Wishes Dhanush On His 37th Birthday With A Throwback Picture

South Indian superstar Dhanush, who is one of the most popular and bankable stars of Tamil cinema, turned a year older on July 28. The Raanjhanaa actor, who is considered to be a superstar in the South Indian film industry, has time and again proved his acting prowess. Scores of his friends and co-actors from the film industry were quick enough to pour in their best wishes to the actor on the special day. Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu who made her acting debut with Aadukalam alongside Dhanush extended her best wishes with a throwback picture.

Taapsee Pannu's birthday wishes for Dhanush

The throwback picture on her Instagram story seems to be from an award function where the two can be seen indulging in a friendly gesture. While extending her birthday wishes to the ace actor, Taapsee wrote that “Happy Birthday Dhanush. Here’s to turning a year wiser.” The two stars were spotted sharing screen space in a 2011 Tamil action thriller film Aadukalam written and directed by Vetrimaran. The story of the film revolves around Pettaikaaran that is famous in his town for an impeccable track record of successes in rooster fights. When one of his aides, Karuppu (Dhanush), goes against his word in a fight, it leads to an enmity between them.

As per reports, makers of his next film titled Karnan are super excited and will share the actor’s first look on the special day. All the fans of the actor are excited to catch a glimpse of the star who has joined hands with director Mari Selvaraj for the film. The production house of the film shared the film’s first look on Twitter which showcased sand with footprints on it. The post also revealed that makers would share another glimpse of the film or characters on July 28, on the occasion of Dhanush’s birthday.

Apart from Dhanush, Karnan has Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, while popular Malayalam actor Lal plays an important role along with cinematographer turned actor Natarajan Subramanian. As per reports, in an interview with a media outlet, the director spoke about the reason behind the title of the film and said that it is kept on the basis of Dhanush's character's name in the movie. Meanwhile, Dhanush will also be seen Alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in his next Bollywood film Atrangi Re.

