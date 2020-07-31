Taapsee Pannu Has Interesting Life Lesson About Happiness And Bliss; See Pic

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram to share an adorable candid of herself from the recent past. In the picture posted, she can be seen in a blissful mood while she is in the middle of enjoying some music. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as they love the bright smile that is spread across the actor’s face.

Taapsee Pannu’s candid click

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently updated her fans with a happy picture of herself. She can be seen dancing away, with a bright and authentic smile in the candid picture posted on her social media. Taapsee Pannu can be seen donning a button-up black casual top which has been styled well. She can be seen with her hair tied back with middle partition, along with a bright red lipstick which goes well with the outfit. She can also be seen pairing the outfit with minimum accessories including a golden watch.

In the caption for the post, Taapsee Pannu has written about happiness and how she expresses it. She can be seen speaking about how it is evident when a person is happy and content. She has also mentioned that the picture is a part of the throwback segment. Have a look at the blissful picture of the actor posted on social media here.

Read Taapsee Pannu Compliments Vidya For 'Shakuntala Devi', Says 'pyaari Picture Banayi Hai'

Also read Taapsee Pannu Admits Movie Mafia Hampered Her Career; Says 'I Don't Choose To Be Bitter'

Taapsee Pannu had previously posted a monochrome picture of herself on her official social media handle. In the picture posted, she could be seen dressed in a quirky and casual outfit while wearing a bright smile across her face. She could also be seen wearing a pair of nerdy glasses with a schoolgirl dress paired with an embroidery jacket. She could also be seen wearing flower earrings to match with her sweater.

In the caption for the post, actor Taapsee Pannu quoted the famous athlete Hussain Bolt. She spoke about success and how to deal with people who are jealous of others. She also mentioned her dear friend Dia Mirza at the end of the caption. Have a look at the much-loved Instagram picture posted on Taapsee Pannu’s handle.

Read Taapsee Pannu Replies To Kangana Ranaut's Remarks; Says 'Cannot Discredit My Struggles'

Also read 'Taapsee Pannu Is A Coconut,' Says Pavail Gulati; Anubhav Sinha & 'Badla' Actor React

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.