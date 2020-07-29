Taapsee Pannu Admits Movie Mafia Hampered Her Career; Says 'I Don't Choose To Be Bitter'

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Taapsee Pannu addressed the insider-outsider furore on social media and confessed that, in the past, the movie mafia has planted ‘hurdles in her journey’, however, ‘they have never tried to destroy her career’. Backing her claims, Taapsee Pannu explained that she doesn’t choose to be bitter about being ‘replaced in many films with star kids’. Pannu clarified that she does not intend 'to seek validation from the biggies'.

I don't give Biggies the power to break my career: Taapsee

Furthermore, Taaapse revealed that many stars from the Bollywood mafia haven’t come to her movie screenings or written about them in the past, which doesn’t 'make her movies unsuccessful'. In her interview, Pannu remarked that she doesn’t give the biggies 'the power to break her career'. The insider-outsider debate once again resurfaced on the headlines after Kangana Ranaut called out Taapsee and Swara Bhasker for supporting the Bollywood biggies in an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

In her interview to Republic, Ranaut remarked that their existence in the movie business was proof of nepotism in Bollywood. Following the interview, Kangana Ranaut's team, Swara Bhasker and Taapse indulged in a Twitter war, with the actors slamming each other for their remarks about nepotism. Take a look at a few tweets exchanged:

Ms Punnu has hit new low by posting fake videos, today she has officially become not just a B grade actor but also a B grade human being, shame on you @taapsee for posting half edited videos to please your masters.. https://t.co/73BEtFgvIn — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar. https://t.co/hPiOixDWi5 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

On the professional front:

After delivering path-breaking performances in films like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee is all set to step into the shoes of Mithali Raj. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu chronicles the story of Mithali Raj's journey to fame and success. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor last worked in Thappad along with Pavail Gulati and Anubhav Sinha, which points out how Indian women face casual sexism in day-to-day life.

