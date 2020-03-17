Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt's Latest Video Is All Things Fun; Watch

Alia Bhatt is already a renowned and massively popular actor in Bollywood. But she now has her eyes set on the beloved video-sharing platform, YouTube. Alia Bhatt often shares her vlogs on the platform and her YouTube channel already has over 1.3 million subscribers. The actor recently posted her latest video on March 16, 2020, which featured her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's latest Youtube video featuring her sister Shaheen Bhatt

Above is the video, titled Sister Tag ft. Shaheen Bhatt | Alia Bhatt, that Alia Bhatt posted on her official YouTube Channel. The video starts off with Alia Bhatt chatting with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, while they sit on swings. Alia reveals that they are currently in Ooty and are making the YouTube video to play the 'sister tag' game.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt then proceed to answer some basic questions about their relationship. First, Shaheen Bhatt reveals that she is five and a half years older than Alia Bhatt. When asked how often they argue, they reply by saying never. Alia Bhatt then joking adds that she would not dare argue with Shaheen.

They the two try to describe each other with three adjectives. Alia Bhatt reveals that her sister is kind, extremely loyal, and brilliant. Shaheen Bhatt then describes her sister as being very funny. She adds that not many people know how funny Alia is in real life. Shaheen then calls her sister very generous and finally reveals that she is also very street smart.

The sisters then proceed to answer several more questions, such as who keeps the home clean, what they like doing together, what did they fight about as children, and who is the better singer. If you are interested in knowing more about Alia Bhatt's relationship with her sister, Shaheen, then check out the video shared above. The video already has over 400K views as of March 17, 2020.

