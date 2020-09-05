Shahid Kapoor Shares Picture Of His 'new Fav' Workout Gear

Haider actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of his new workout gear. The actor also seems quite happy with the new workout gear that he installed in his house. Along with the post, the actor also went on to explain how much he loves it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of his workout gear which is an exercise bike. In the picture, one can notice the brown and black coloured bike installed in his house. One can also notice how the actor has shifted the furniture to make place for his new gear. Along with the post, the actor also wrote “New Fav”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from the post, Shahid often goes on to share workout pictures and videos on his social media handle. He recently shared a boomerang of him with his gym buddy showing off some quirky movies. The actor can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt and track pants along with a pair of white sports shoes. In the post, one can also notice the heavy equipment around him. Along with the post, he also wrote, “Aaj ka workout.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users were left in splits after watching Shahid’s quirky moves, while some praised the actor for his fitness. The post received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “this is so funny, loving the moves”, while the other one said, “watching this on loop, amazing body”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The film was a remake of the Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy, released in 2017. The film revolved around a short-tempered doctor who got into alcohol and drugs when his lover was forced to marry someone else. The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited film Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same name.

