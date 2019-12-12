Shahid Kapoor's Pre-shoot Nervousness Message For 'Jersey' Leaves Fans Sending Best Wishes

Shahid Kapoor who delivered this year's top grosser with the film, Kabir Singh is prepping for yet another remake titled Jersey. It is a Telugu sports drama, that starred actor Nani in the lead role. Reportedly, the actor is unwell, however, because he is thoroughly professional, he has decided to start the shooting from December 13th. In a series of tweets, the actor thanked his fans & netizens for his concern and wishes and informed that from the past two weeks he was 'out of action', but he is now he is 'well', and 'raring to go'. The actor also talked about his character in the film and wrote, "Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection.".

Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

And the duality of the human existence is its most challenging aspect and it’s most fascinating contradiction. I find strength in weak characters. And vulnerability in strong ones. That’s the tastiest part of the dish. Hope I can find truth in this new journey. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Need your love and best wishes. Thank you for everything. The appreciation and the criticism. I am because of you. Keep it real. And always make it count. Big love. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

A source said that Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfill his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability. Although he again fell severely ill, Shahid did not want anyone to suffer any kind of loss. Now, keeping his health in mind, the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey will start a week later from December 13.

About Jersey

The movie is an official remake of Telugu language film with the same name. The story shows Arjun, played by Nani, a failed cricketer, who decides to return to the sport in his late thirties with a desire to represent the Indian Cricket Team and fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. Shahid Kapoor’s previous release Kabir Singh was also a remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. It did great at the box office and after that, the expectations are high from Jersey.

