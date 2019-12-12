The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shahid Kapoor's Pre-shoot Nervousness Message For 'Jersey' Leaves Fans Sending Best Wishes

Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor is starting to shoot for Jersey after two weeks as he was unwell. Posting on Twitter, he claimed that he was quite 'anxious & nervous'. Read below

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor who delivered this year's top grosser with the film, Kabir Singh is prepping for yet another remake titled Jersey. It is a Telugu sports drama, that starred actor Nani in the lead role. Reportedly, the actor is unwell, however, because he is thoroughly professional, he has decided to start the shooting from December 13th. In a series of tweets, the actor thanked his fans & netizens for his concern and wishes and informed that from the past two weeks he was 'out of action', but he is now he is 'well', and 'raring to go'. The actor also talked about his character in the film and wrote, "Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection.".

READ: Shahid Kapoor To Begin Shoot For Jersey On December 13 Despite Being Unwell

Read his tweets below- 

 

READ: Shahid Kapoor | The Actor's Movies That Didn't Do Well At The Box Office

Shahid Kapoor to shoot for 'Jersey', despite being unwell

A source said that Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfill his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability. Although he again fell severely ill, Shahid did not want anyone to suffer any kind of loss. Now, keeping his health in mind, the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey will start a week later from December 13.

READ: Shahid Kapoor: Actor's Most Quirky Outfits You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 READ: Shahid Kapoor's Five Best Performances In His Career So Far | See List

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

About Jersey

The movie is an official remake of Telugu language film with the same name. The story shows Arjun, played by Nani, a failed cricketer, who decides to return to the sport in his late thirties with a desire to represent the Indian Cricket Team and fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. Shahid Kapoor’s previous release Kabir Singh was also a remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. It did great at the box office and after that, the expectations are high from Jersey.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST