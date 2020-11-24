Shahid Kapoor 'feels Amazing' After Visiting Mohali Stadium While Shooting For 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor who was shooting for his upcoming sports drama Jersey in Chandigarh is delighted to be back at the Mohali stadium. The actor shared a picture of the entire empty stadium on his Instagram story and expressed his excitement to be back on the pitch after approximately one year.

Shahid Kapoor's visit to Mohali Stadium

In the story, the Kabir Singh actor showed the cricket ground of the Mohali stadium in Chandigarh and wrote, “Back after a year. Mohali cricket stadium….Feels amazing.” Though the film has officially wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film, yet going by the picture it seems that the actor is back to shoot some leftover scenes for the film which eventually was left in between in February due to the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown.

A little less than a month ago, Kapoor and the film’s female lead Mrunal Thakur wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Announcing the same, Shahid had also shared a post on Twitter while declaring the film’s wrap. In the post, he wrote, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.”

The actor who gives 100 per cent of his dedication to the films he does, was also injured on the sets of the film Jersey. The actor was shooting a scene at the Mohali Stadium when he was hit by a ball on his mouth in January. A source close to the makers of the film had told PTI, “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor.” Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. Jersey, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres in August this year, but due to the COVID-9 lockdown, the new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

