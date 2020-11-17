Young Arijit Singh Behind Shahid Kapoor Makes Fans Nostalgic; Another Name Hogs Limelight

Reality shows have been a boon for aspiring vocalists and many like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan had shot to fame after winning these singing competitions. However, one of the most popular singers of the current era, Arijit Singh, had not even made the finals of the reality show he participated in. This memory was freshened in netizens’ minds as a throwback picture of him with Shahid Kapoor surfaced.

Arjit Singh’s pic with Shahid Kapoor makes netizens nostalgic

A paparazzi recently shared a photo of Shahid Kapoor standing with the participants of the reality show Fame Gurukul. Arjiit Singh was standing behind the actor, and also looked almost unrecognisable with clean-shaven look and short hair, unlike his usual appearance.

Arijit was one of the participants of the show, that aired in 2005, where the singers also lived together in a Bigg Boss-like style format. Netizens got nostalgic and shared how Arijit had created ‘history’ and had become 'legend' later on.

However, there were more comments about the winner of the show, Qazi Taukeer. Many of them expressed surprise to see Qazi, who stood out with his hairstyle and attire. Despite the show airing 15 years ago, many had fond memories of all the artists and also remeberes contestants like Rooprekha, Rex, Shamit Tyagi and other participants.

Shahid Kapoor-Arijit Singh partnership

Arijit Singh went to sing numerous chartbusters for Shahid Kapoor. The partnership started with him crooning tracks like Alvida and Yeh Ishq Hai in the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Rangoon.

However, it was his tracks in last year’ blockbuster Kabir Singh that were hugely popular. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Tera Ban Jaunga were big hits, and have garnered over 100 million views each on YouTube, including all the various versions of the tracks. Arjit Singh’s version of Bekhayali too had become talked about, with 47 million views of the track on YouTube.

Arijit Singh also won his first National Award for a song in a Shahid Kapoor film. However, Binte Dil from Padmaavat was not picturised on the Ishq Vishk star.

