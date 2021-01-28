Ali Fazal's 'Death On The Nile' To Be Postponed Amid Armie Hammer's Abuse Sandal: Report

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal's next star-studded Hollywood film Death on the Nile's shooting might get postponed indefinitely after his co-actor Armie Hammer's alleged involvement in the scandal where he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to unverified accounts. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film featuring some of Hollywood’s top-line stars including Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright, may be postponed indefinitely. The decision came after graphic direct messages, allegedly from Hammer got leaked online.

According to the entertainment portal, Hammer in the forthcoming film lays the role of Simon Doyle who is the husband of Gal Gadot’s character in the film. Apparently the two stars share many steamy moments in the film. To be on the safer side, the production has postponed the shooting schedule. With Hammer caught himself in a controversy of this magnitude, there are several media reports that the film's release may be postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, sometime back, Armie Hammer broke his silence on these vicious claims that were made after it was speculated that the actor sent some inappropriate messages to unverified accounts. In his statement to E! News, Armie also spoke about his exit from his upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, which will also feature Jennifer Lopez. As per E! News, the statement of Armie Hammer reads,

"I'm not responding to these bull***t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic". In the statement, Hammer also added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that".

Armie Hammer's Texts controversy

Last week Armie Hammer made to Twitter trends after graphic direct messages, allegedly from the actor, leaked online. For the unversed, the message included accounts of rape, cannibalism, and BDSM. Earlier E! News had shared a few texts allegedly wrote by the Call Me By Your Name actor. One message allegedly read, "I need to drink your blood. Why the distance". Meanwhile, another thread claimed the actor wrote, "You're my angel! You're made to save me".

