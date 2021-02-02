WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Opens Up About Her MCU Return: 'It Was Unexpected'

Watching Kat Dennings in the episodes of WandaVision would certainly remind all the loyal Marvel fans about the appearance that the actor had made nearly a decade ago in Thor. Since then, fans could not get to see her again in her role, until WandaVision rolled out. While it may not have taken place in front of the camera, her character of Darcy Lewis has undergone certain changes over time. In her latest interview, Dennings spoke in brief about her journey in the MCU and also elaborated about the development in her character.

Kat Dennings opens up about her MCU return

Marvel first got to see her character of Darcy Lewis in the first Thor film, in which she was merely a student interning with the character of Dr. Selvig and Jane Foster. While Kat was also seen in the sequel of the movie, it has been many years since she appeared in any Marvel films. However, her return in WandaVision had her fans excited and naturally, with a number of major events having taken place in the MCU, her character Darcy Lewis has also undergone major changes. The miniseries sees her having achieved her doctorate and becoming an astrophysicist herself.

Speaking about her return in her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kat Dennings said that the call for her return came as “unexpected” news for her, which left her feeling “delighted”. She had no “expectations” of returning to the MCU and the news of her character’s comeback left her “thrilled”. She then went on to praise her co-actors, including Paul Bettany. Elaborating on her character Darcy Lewis, Kat said that Darcy has also gone through a long journey while getting her doctorate and that she has become “wiser” compared to her previous appearance in MCU.

Lastly, Kat also said that Darcy had become much more confident than before and that while she refrains from watching herself on screen, the actor has made sure to watch WandaVision. Kat Dennings had popularly worked in the television show 2 Broke Girls and has also worked in several other popular shows. These include Sex and the City, Sesame Street, The Simpsons, and many more.

