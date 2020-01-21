From 'Fida' To 'Shaandaar'; Shahid Kapoor's Films That Tanked At The Box Office

Though Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh received a mixed response from the critics, it set the box-office on fire. Currently, he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Jersey. The filmy graph of the actor has always witnessed up and downs. Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and Jab We Met among others are some of the top performances of Shahid Kapoor. From being a background dancer to taking up the lead, Shahid has proved his acting skills. But many a time failure has knocked his door too. Here are some of his films, which received decent reviews but tanked at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor's flop films

Shaandaar

Shaandaar, starring Alia Bhatt opposite Shahid Kapoor, released in 2015. The audience and fans were excited to watch the fresh pair on the screen, but things didn't go well. The lead cast of the romantic-comedy failed to impress the audience with their performances.

Paathshaala

It is reported that Shahid was approached to play a guest appearance in the film Paathshaala, but later the makers included him among the lead characters. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Ayesha Takia and Saurabh Shukla, among others. Reportedly, the Milind Ukey directorial was a debacle at the box-office.

Teri Meri Kahaani

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid were grabbing the spotlight back then because of speculation and rumours about their love affair. After amazing the audience with their sizzling chemistry in Kaminey, the duo joined hands for 2013's release Teri Meri Kahaani. However, the two stars failed to set fire at the box-office with their chemistry.

Fida

The Jab We Met actors collaborated for the first time for 2004's release Fida. Apart from them, Fardeen Khan also essayed the lead in the film. The film received appreciations for the storyline and performances of the lead cast. But it failed to bag a huge amount at the ticket counter.

Mausam

Shahid was cast opposite Sonam Kapoor for the Pankaj Kapur directorial Mausam, released in 2011. Reportedly, it was a dream project for Shahid as his father was directing the film. The audience was also waiting to see the father-son as an actor-director duo. But eventually, it failed to get the audience in the theatres.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor Instagram*)

