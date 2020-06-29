Shahid Kapoor Hails Govt For Converting Radha Soami Satsang Beas Into Quarantine Center

Amid the ongoing pandemic, many people are stepping up and lending their hand of support to the needy people. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently praised the government and sewadars (helpers) for converting Radha Soami Satsang Centre into a 10,000-bed facility for corona patients in Delhi. The actor shared a picture of the quarantine center in the national capital which gave a glimpse of the beds set up for the patients in need who are infected with the deadly virus.

Shahid Kapoor hails the government

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Shahid shared the picture of the quarantine center and shared his memory of attending one of the Satsang at the center. The Kabir Singh actor wrote that he is happy to see the government and the sewadars doing such a fabulous job. He wrote that he has attended many satsangs there and was proud to see good use it is being put to. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas center in Delhi’s Chattarpur has been converted into a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care center, which will have all the facilities for coronavirus patients and is slated to open on July 1.

Great to see the government and the sewadars at the Radha Soami Satsang Centre in Delhi come together to make a 10000 bed facility for patients in need. I have attended many satsangs here. So proud to see the good use it is being put to. pic.twitter.com/k7tYS3MxVF — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 28, 2020

According to reports, The campus in Chhatarpur is spread over a sprawling 300-acre of land, out of which 70 acres have been set aside for the quarantine facility. As per reports, the officials at the facility center said the center is over 30 years old and the shed under which all the beds will be laid out is 20 years old. Before the center being turned into a coronavirus facility, it was used for hosting Satsang (spiritual discourse). The now COVID-19 center already has public announcement systems for communication, fans, and CCTV cameras. It has now arranged 6 giant TV screens so that COVID patients don’t get bored at the facility.

Sometime back the video of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with their kids Misha and Zain residing at Radha Soami Satsang at Beas (Amritsar) amid lockdown went viral. Well, the video going viral on social media shows the couple having a meal in the dining area. The video also shows nannies wearing masks and could spot their son Zain and Misha's voice in the background. According to the reports, Shahid and his family left for Beas in March as Mira's grandparents reside there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s sports drama Jersey. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. It is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release this year.

