Shahid Kapoor Or Sidharth Malhotra: Who Shares A Better Chemistry With Kiara Advani?

Every year, many movies belonging to different genres release at the box office. While some impress fans, others fail to mint money at the box office. Promising actors like Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have been critically acclaimed for their acting prowess.

While Shahid and Kiara were seen in a movie together, Kiara and Sidharth are yet to strike at the box office. Not only that, but Sidharth and Kiara’s off-screen chemistry has already been adored by fans. Read on to know whose chemistry is much loved by fans.

Kiara Advani & Shahid Kapoor

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor shared screen space together in 2019’s hit romantic movie Kabir Singh. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga, the movie was an official remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a short-tempered house surgeon who gets addicted to drugs after his love was forced to marry another.

ALSO READ| Sidharth Malhotra Hosts Q&A, Fans Ask Him To Describe Kiara Advani; Read His Response

After Kabir Singh released, the movie received a lot of backlash with criticism revolving around the portrayal of toxic masculinity and glamorising misogyny. Despite everything, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office. All the songs from the movie were a massive hit too. The chemistry shared between Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the songs was much loved by fans.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal's On-screen Chemistry With Alia Bhatt And Kiara Advani: Which Is Better?

The duo also appeared in the music video of Urvasi. The famous music video Urvasi was originally choreographed by Prabhudheva. The new version of Urvashi features the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara and fans loved every bit of it.

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra

Although Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra haven’t appeared in a movie together yet, pictures of the duo have always taken social media by storm. Their pictures have always left wonder if something was brewing between the two. A while ago, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra broke the internet with their Instagram posts.

One of Kiara Advani’s post features her striking a pose amidst Mother Nature, with a bunch of wildlife in the backdrop. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen embracing nature with a picturesque mountain in the backdrop. Both the picture appeared to be clicked at the same destination and it sparked rumours of romance brewing between them.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will star together in Vishnuvardhan directed Shershaah. The biographical war action movie traces the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The duo has sent the internet into a frenzy several times before and now fans are desperately waiting for the release of Shershaah.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani's BTS From Commercial A Must-watch

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani And Katy Perry In Stephane Rolland Dress; See Pics

(Promo Image Source: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra & Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.