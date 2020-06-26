Shraddha Kapoor Looks Better On-screen With Shahid Kapoor Or Aditya Roy Kapur?

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After giving back-to-back blockbuster movies, Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Having spent a decade in the industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many great actors. Here is who out of Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur looks better with Shraddha Kapoor on-screen. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor looks better with Shahid Kapoor or Aditya Roy Kapur?

Shraddha and Shahid

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor first appeared together on-screen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider (2014). The movie also cast Tabu and Manoj Bayjpayee in lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who returns to Kashmir after his father's disappearance to confront his uncle, whom he suspects of playing a role in his father's fate. The movie went ahead to receive great critical acclaim.

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were last seen together on-screen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). The movie also cast Divendu Sharma as the lead character. The plot of the film revolved around the life of three friends that takes a tragic turn due to an inflated electricity bill, which leads to a courtroom drama and social awakening. Batti Gul Meter Chalu also became a critical success.

Shraddha and Aditya

Both, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame as they appeared together in Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013). The plot of the film revolves around Rahul, a rockstar, who loses his fans and fame due to alcoholism. But he then decides to turn a small time singer into a rising star. Both the actors received appreciation and many awards for their performances in the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were last seen together on-screen in Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu (2017). The plot of the film revolves around Adi and Tara who move to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. A chance meeting sparks off a no strings attached romance until their careers pull them apart. The movie shows the struggles between ambitions and matters of the heart. The movie was a success at the box-office.

