Suresh Raina Awed By Shahid Kapoor's Impressive Cover Drive, Extends Wishes For 'Jersey'

Suresh Raina has expressed awe of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's preparation to play the role of a cricketer in his upcoming film Jersey. The former team India cricketer showered words of praise on the Jab We Met actor in response to his Instagram update where he can be seen hitting the cover drive on the front foot. Raina highlighted that Shahid had a "great head position" while striking the ball in a "superb" cover drive.

Have a look:

Suresh Raina travels back to India

Days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina had travelled to the UAE and was also set to play the IPL 2020. However, Raina pulled out of the tournament and flew back to India to be with his family, citing personal reasons. He had also hinted at making a possible comeback while also emphasizing the need to stay with his family amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has started filming for the Gowtham Tinnanuri's sports drama Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

About Jersey

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is directing the Hindi version as well. Jersey, also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

