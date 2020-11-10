Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Mira Kapoor's Toy Hacks; Says 'no One’s Taking You Seriously'

Mira Kapoor has some new Toy hacks in store for all the mothers out there, who are unable to keep their babies busy inside the four walls of their house amidst the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, she shared a 13-minute long video explaining the hacks which can keep boredom out of every kid’s life. However, husband Shahid Kapoor had something witty to say about it. Check it out here:

As soon as the video begins, Mira Kapoor can be seen saying, “I am sure that all of you who have kids or have kids in the family know that because of the pandemic, our kids are indoors, they are getting bored of their toys very quickly and they are getting very restless. Because I have been through this myself, I know exactly where you are coming from. Trust me, there are times when I have gone and hidden in the bathroom, hoping that my kids find their dad instead.”

The video further saw Mira enlisting a number of toys which can enable children to play some interesting games either independently or with the entire family. Captioning the post as ‘Toy Story’, she addressed the ‘lockdown madness’ that Mira had to go through. While sharing the video, she wrote,

Hack the lockdown madness with my picks of toys to keep the little monsters busy! Whether its independent play or a full on fam-jam, I've got you covered.

Shahid Kapoor reacts:

As soon as the video surfaced online, husband Shahid Kapoor was seen teasing his wife. The Kabir Singh actor commented on her post saying “No one’s taking you seriously cause you looking too young to be a mom of 2”. Shahid Kapoor accompanied his statement with a tongue emoticon. Their funny banter is much loved by fans. Check it out Shahid’s comment here:

Shahid and Mira reportedly met each other through a religious group. The duo got hitched in a private ceremony back in 2015. Mira Rajput gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

