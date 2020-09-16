Disha Patani To Play The Female In Shahid Kapoor's Next Action Movie 'Yoddha'?

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's next movie is reportedly all set to be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and will star actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Disha Patani has been roped in the play the female lead in Shashank Khaitan's next. The source also revealed to Pinkvilla that the Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer will be titled Yoddha.

Disha Patani to romance Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Shashank Khaitan's next movie

In an interview to Pinkvilla, a source of the portal revealed that Disha Patani has been signed up to play the female lead in Shashank Khaitan's next, which is titled Yoddha. The source added that this movie will be the first on-screen romance between Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani. The source also revealed that the movie will be an action film that will have massive large scale set pieces.

Moreover, according to the source, Disha Patani will also have a major action-packed role to play in the movie. However, the details of the role are being kept tightly under wraps for now. The source added that the team behind Shashank Khaitan's next wanted a female actor who was great with stunts and action sequences. Disha Patani was locked in by the studio recently and an official announcement regarding the movie and its cast will be made soon.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is set to feature next in the upcoming Bollywood remake of Jersey. Jersey was an acclaimed 2019 Telugu movie that starred Nani in the lead role. The remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original Telugu movie. Jersey is a sports drama movie that tells the story of a 36-year-old former cricketer who wants to return to the sport after ten years. The Bollywood remake will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

The Jersey remake was set to release in August of this year, however, production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new release date has not yet been announced. On the other hand, Disha Patani is set to star in two upcoming movies, KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

[Promo Source: Disha Patani Instagram]

