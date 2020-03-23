Shahid Kapoor Praises Actor Nani Who Played The Lead In Telugu Film 'Jersey'; Read More

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey went on floors in December last year. But recently, he announced that the film has been halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a 36-year-old cricketer who takes a break from his career.

But the cricketer returns to the game in order to fulfil his son's wish by representing the Indian cricket team. The cricketer also wants to present his son a jersey as a gift. The film Jersey is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name.

On March 23, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to interact with his friends. The actor announced a Q & A session for his fans on Instagram. During this interaction, the Jab We Met actor spoke about many things right from his films to his personal life. He praised several Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan and Kiara Advani. One of the questions was about South Indian actor Nani who played the lead role in the Telugu film Jersey.

Here is what Shahid Kapoor responded

Shahid Kapoor's fan asked him to say a word about Nani. On this, he responded by saying that "He was so fantastic. Made me cry so many times in the movie". Shahid Kapoor highly appreciated actor Nani and also added that his work made him emotional.

When Shahid Kapoor was asked about his love for cricket, the actor replied to this question by saying "Always been a cricket buff since I was a kid. That’s why Jersey.” He also replied to the question regarding the release date of Jersey, to which he replied "Brother, Bigger things at play in life. Your guess is as good as mine".

The film Jersey is scheduled to hit the screens on August 28 according to the producers. Reportedly, the delay in the shooting will not be affecting the release date. The movie also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur who will be playing the role of Shahid Kapoor's coach in the film.

