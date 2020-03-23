Shahid Kapoor Reveals A Habit That 'changed' His Life

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh. The actor is currently spending some quality time at home amid self-quarantining. He held a question and answer session with his fans yesterday where he spoke about many things.

ALSO READ | Mira Kapoor Exercises At Home After Her Recent Gym Controversy With Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s Q&A session with fans

Shahid Kapoor held a fun Q&A session with his fans on Sunday night and it was too much fun. One of his fans questioned about three habits in his life that changed him. Shahid Kapoor replied to this saying that listening to his wife has been very helpful to him. In addition to this, he added that being a vegetarian and exploring his spiritual side helped him.

ALSO READ | BMC Seals Shahid Kapoor's Bandra Gym For Going Against Govt's Directive Amid COVID-19 Fear

One curious fan also asked Shahid Kapoor about the release of his upcoming film, Jersey. The actor said that even he is clueless about the same with the current situation at hand. He also spoke about the original Telugu film that Jersey is a remake of. He added that actor Nani’s acting from the film is fantastic.

Shahid Kapoor also spoke about how he is a huge fan of fellow actor Hrithik Roshan. While talking about Salman Khan, he said that “everyone loves Bhai”.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor's Movies Together, Take A Look

Shahid Kapoor was also quizzed about whether he is bored during this self-isolation period. He was quick to reply that there is no reason to be bored as he is surrounded by his family. He also asked his fans to stay strong during this time and enjoy the family time that they are blessed with. He said that due to this, the pollution levels are also decreasing.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Gyms Shut But Shahid Kapoor Gets Access; Netizens Unimpressed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.