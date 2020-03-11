Shahid Kapoor To Be Trained By Rohit Sharma's Coach And Mentor For 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor received tremendous praise for his acting abilities after the success of his most recent film Kabir Singh. The film went on to do exceptionally well at the box office. Following the success, Shahid is scheduled to appear in another film titled Jersey which is yet another Telugu remake. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer and Shahid has begun training for his new venture already.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan & Other B-town Men Celebrate Women Who Empower Them,see Pics

Shahid Kapoor to be trained by Rohit Sharma's own coach and mentor

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Puts Up A Post Full Of Love For Father Pankaj Kapur, Congratulates Him

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Shahid Kapoor Movies Fans Can Add To Their Watch List

Shahid often posts pictures from his training and fans are moved by the dedication the actor has shown in his training videos so far. According to a news portal, Shahid will be coached by Dinesh Lad, who is the coach and mentor of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. The producers of the film have agreed upon bringing in the esteemed coach to train Shahid Kapoor and Gowtam Tinnanuri. Besides Dinesh Lad, Shahid is also being trained under several Ranji Trophy coaches as well for the film.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Shares Blurred Moment With Shahid Kapoor; His Adorable Comment Steals Hearts

The makers have also added an eight-man team of certified athletic trainers and fitness experts from the United Kingdom to train Shahid for the role. The makers have done this so that Shahid can get under the skin of a cricket player, thus helping him portray the character of a cricketer accurately. Shahid, however, is no stranger to the sport and has played for his college and at club levels in the past.

According to the news portal, Shahid is extremely thrilled to start training under Dinesh Lad and called it an opportunity to learn. The actor has already been working on some batting techniques during a few sessions in the initial schedules of the shoots in November. According to the news portal, Shahid has already picked up the footwork and different styles of stroke play from the renowned coach. According to reports from news portals, the film has completed half of its entire shooting process and Shahid continues to train in Chandigarh under the guidance of Haryana coaches.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.