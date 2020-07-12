Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh': Scenes From The Film That Depict Toxic Masculinity

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, released in 2019, had garnered widespread attention for a number of reasons. Directed by Sandeep Vanga and co-produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the romantic-drama features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and bagged numerous awards.

Shahid Kapoor earned many awards for his performance in the film. Some of the memorable songs from the movie include Bekhayali, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Mere Sohneya, and others. Although Shahid Kapoor's performance in the movie was praised, the film received mixed reviews for showcasing misogyny and toxic masculinity. With all that said now, here are some of the scenes from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh that depicted toxic masculinity:

Scenes from 'Kabir Singh' that depicted toxic masculinity

Kabir threatens a woman

Right at the start of the film, Shahid Kapoor's character, Kabir Singh is shown threatening a woman. Singh threatens the woman as she denies to get physical with him. The very first instinct of the character is shown to be threatening while the woman tries to resist.

Kabir enters the classroom

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is known to have depicted some intimate as well as extreme toxic behaviour onscreen. In one of the scenes, where Kabir Singh is even unaware of Preeti's name, he enters a classroom and warns all the students from the class to not disturb or harass her. He threatens his juniors to avoid thinking of approaching her or rag her because according to him, Preeti is 'his girl'.

Kabir kisses Preeti

Kabir Singh started getting attracted to Preeti in the movie and their encounter leads to awkwardness. The scene also showcases toxic masculinity. Singh, while having an interaction with Preeti for the first time, tries to have physical contact. After getting physically close and kissing, he assures her that no one watched her even though everyone does watch her.

Kabir insults Preeti's father

Kabir arrives at Preeti's place and threatens her parents as well as siblings and provides an ultimatum for Preeti for their relationship. When Preeti's father refuses, Kabir goes ahead and insults her father. He further threatens to hit her sister with a pot if she interrupts the conversation.

Kabir gives Preeti an 'ultimatum'

The protagonist, Kabir Singh is shown crossing various boundaries when it comes to health as well as relationships. He even slaps Preeti when he is shown giving Preeti an ''ultimatum'' for their relationship. He does not seem to be concerned about Preeti's state of mind.

