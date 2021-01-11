Shahid Kapoor Praises Team India; Says The Draw Is "as Good As A Win"

The recent Australia vs India match has grabbed many headlines along with an exciting contest among the two powerful cricket teams. Now that the test match has tied, like a true cricket fan, Shahid Kapoor has penned a heartfelt message on Twitter to the Indian team for their performance on the field. Here is what the star had to say.

Shahid Kapoor praises the Indian cricket team

During the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing test series between India and Australia has come as a boon for all cricket enthusiasts. India had given a rather poor performance in the first test match and lost poorly in the game. However, the team put up an impressive fight in the next test match and won the game, even without the presence of captain Virat Kohli. With the game tied 1-1, this match was also drawn by India after coming in a tough position. Being a true fan, Shahid Kapoor has now heaped praises on the Indian team, calling them “wounded lions".

The wounded lion holds fort. What great character the indian team has displayed. This draw is as good as a win. #IndianCricketTeam proud. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 11, 2021

He wrote in his tweet, “The wounded lion holds fort. What great character the Indian team has displayed. This draw is as good as a win. #IndianCricketTeam proud”. The actor is known to be extremely vocal about cricket, and he had previously defended former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni after the latter was being criticised for his performance. His followers on Twitter joined him supporting and praising Team India for their performance in this test match.

What a gameplay. Really proud of team India 🇮🇳 integrity, effort, determination ❤️ — 𐌀𝑛𝑖𝑠ℎ𝑎💫 (@tweet_anisha) January 11, 2021

Loads of love💞 — Nimra❤SK🥺 (@shanatic_nimra1) January 11, 2021

Shahid Kapoor had also played the role of a cricketer in his film Dil Bole Hadippa! opposite Rani Mukherji. His upcoming film titled Jersey will also see him donning the gloves. The current Australia vs India test match has been witness to a major controversy, with some of the Australian crowd hurling racial abuses on some of the Indian players.

