Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Debunks Rumours Of Her Bollywood Debut

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput Kapoor back in July 2015. The wedding shocked many of Shahid's fans as Mira was not a celebrity or an actor. However, Mira Rajput Kapoor soon enamoured many of Shahid Kapoor's fans with her charming personality and garnered a fan following of her own.

Thanks to her massive popularity, many speculated that Mira would soon be making her acting debut in Bollywood. Recently, during an event, Mira Rajput Kapoor opened up about the rumours of her making a Bollywood debut. Mira said that she was very happy with where she was in life.

During the event, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira, discussed the rumours that claimed that she was making her debut in Bollywood. Mira Rajput Kapoor stated that she is very happy being where she is right now. She also denied all the rumours that stated that she was making her debut as an actor.

Further, Mira Rajput Kapoor also talked about the responsibilities of a mother. She said that to look after a baby is a big responsibility. She added that when you have two children it is even more hectic. Mira further said that having a partner like Shahid Kapoor and having the family that she does, provides all the support she needs to raise her kids.

Just a few days ago, Mira Rajput Kapoor accompanied her husband, Shahid Kapoor, to the set of Jersey. The star wife also shared some pictures of the Cricket Ground where the movie was being filmed. Jersey will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and will be a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who was also the director of the original Telugu version. Jersey is set to release on August 28, 2020.

