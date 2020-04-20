Kartik Aaryan To Shahid Kapoor: Here Is How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, everyone is staying at home. Many Bollywood celebs, from Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, are trying their best to reach out to their fans through their social media by holding live sessions or updating their handles frequently. Some of the Bollywood actors are making use of their social media accounts to urge their fans to stay home amid the pandemic. Take a look at how Bollywood celebs spent their weekend.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor who does not leave any stone unturned to keep his fans and followers entertained. He shared a funny video on his Instagram where he enacted giving a tough punishment to his sister for not being able to make good rotis at home. In the clip, he can be seen grabbing a bite of the home-made rotis which were cooked by his sister. As soon as Kartik takes a bite, he looks at his sister in complete shock and later pulls her by her hair.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap recently took a TikTok challenge. The name of the challenge was, “Who Is More Likely To”, and the actor shared the video on his social media. In the clip, the couple answered multiple rapid-fire questions and gave an insight into their personal life to fans and followers. As soon as the video was out, many fans and celebs started showering them with some cute comments and emojis.

Saif Ali Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a pic of her son Taimur and her husband Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, it can be seen how the father-son duo was painting some flowers on the walls during the weekend. Kareena in the caption called them 'in-house Picassos' and the image made many fall in love with Taimur more.

Shahid Kapoor

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday shared a video with his wife Mira Rajput in which he can be seen flirting with her. He calls her ‘sexy’ and points the camera towards her. Mira, on the other hand, does not seem to be too pleased with this idea.

Tiger Shroff

On Saturday, Tiger Shroff shared a video from his last release Baaghi 3 in which he talked about how difficult it was to shoot for a particular scene. In the clip, Tiger is seen standing shirtless while holding two big guns in his hand. The actor performs the scene as the storm blows and his BTS video is a must-watch clip for his fans.

