Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Which Superstar This Young Boy Grows Up To Be?

A childhood picture of Bollywood’s sensation Shahid Kapoor has taken the internet by storm and it is too cute to miss. This childhood picture of Shahid Kapoor that was shared by one of his fans will leave you amazed to see the transformation of the charming actor. Shahid Kapoor looked completely adorable during his childhood.

In this childhood picture, Shahid Kapoor can be seen attending a party. He can be seen striking a candid pose alongside his friend wearing a blue shirt and beige pants with well-combed hair. The actor can also be seen holding a toy in his hand. Check out the adorable picture below.

Fans went gaga after seeing this picture. It seems like they cannot get over Shahid Kapoor’s cuteness and they went to comment on all things nice. One of his fans wrote, “Awwwwwww Mah cute living pie.” While the other one wrote, “U so cuteeee.” Check out some more nice comments on this post.

Shahid Kapoor is currently one of the most charming personalities in Bollywood. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and also goes on to treat fans with his stunning pictures on social media. Check out some of Shahid Kapoor’s stunning pictures on Instagram.

On the work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the hit film, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The actor played the titular role in the film. As per reports, the film received a mixed reaction from fans but worked wonders at the box office. The actor will next be seen Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. The film is reported to be a remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same name. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on August 28, 2020.

