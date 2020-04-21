Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Spot Superstar In This Picture-perfect Family Frame?

Vijay has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor has been fondly referred to as Thalapathy by his fans and the media. Over the years, he has won over the hearts of the audience with every superhit film that he has delivered.

Thalapathy Vijay’s unseen childhood picture

An unseen childhood picture of Thalapathy Vijay has been doing the rounds on the internet. The picture was first posted by one of the fan accounts of the actor. In the picture, we can see a younger Vijay posing alongside his family.

Thalapathy Vijay is seen dressed in a pair of shorts and a polo shirt as he posed for the camera. The pose that he struck for the camera is too adorable. Another person that took away the attention in the picture was Thalapathy Vijay’s younger sister who looked like a little munchkin in the white frock.

Check out this unseen picture os Thalapathy Vijay here:

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Bigil in 2019. The film was directed by Atlee Kumar and also starred Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir in pivotal roles. Vijay had donned a double role in the film. Bigil was an enormous hit at the box office and reportedly raked up almost 300 crores at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame and also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian in lead roles. The film was expected to release this month but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next release date for Master has not been revealed by the makers yet.

