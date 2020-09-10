Shahid Kapoor Is 'feelin It' In Latest Selfie; Fans Reminded About 'Kaminey Vala Time'

Though not highly active on social media, Shahid Kapoor makes sure to keep his fans updated with his latest photos, videos, and movie news. Recently, Shahid Kapoor was "feelin' it" and shared a black and white photo of himself on his Instagram page. The stunning photo reminded one fan of Shahid Kapoor's Kaminey days.

Shahid Kapoor shares a black and white photo of himself while "feelin' it"

Above is Shahid Kapoor's latest photo that he shared on his official Instagram page. The image is a mirror selfie that Shahid Kapoor took with his mobile phone. The actor's phone is clearly visible in his hand as he poses for the photo with his eyes closed. The image looks even better thanks to the brilliant black and white filter that gives the picture a unique vibe. In the caption for the image, Shahid Kapoor simply wrote that he was "Feelin’ it".

Shahid Kapoor's cool image prompted many fans to reminisce about the actor's past roles. One fan was reminded of Kabir Singh when he looked at Shahid Kapoor's latest picture. Another fan felt like the image gave off vibes of Shahid Kapoor's Kaminey days. Here are some fan reactions to Shahid Kapoor's latest social media photo.

Shahid Kapoor's Kaminey released all the way back in 2009. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Priyanka Chopra and Amol Gupte in lead roles. The movie featured Shahid Kapoor in a double role as twin brothers Charlie and Guddu Sharma. Set in the backdrop of Mumbai's criminal underworld, the two brothers end up fighting each other to obtain what they desire. One brother has a lisp while the other has a severe stutter.

Kaminey was a critical and commercial success and is still considered to be one of Shahid Kapoor's best performances. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. The movie is a sports drama that is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original Telugu film.

