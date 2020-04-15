Recipe Of A Zucchini Cake Which Will Mirror Mira Rajput's Dish; Read Details

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, just like everyone else, Mira Rajput is also exploring her hobbies, cooking being one of them. Recently, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to share a picture of the zucchini chocolate cake that she baked. Mira Rajput's story has left the fans wondering how to bake the zucchini cake. Here is the simple recipe by which you can make zucchini cake just like Mira Rajput.

The zucchini cake is known to be very healthy. The preparation takes about 15 minutes and the cooking will take another 10 or 15 minutes. Following this recipe, you will be happy to get a rich moist chocolate cake. Per serving nutritional value of zucchini cake is 269 calories; 17.5 g total fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 188 mg sodium. 27.2 g carbohydrates; 3.4 g protein.

Ingredients required for Zucchini cake

4 spoons Flour

2 Zucchini

2 spoons Unsweetened Natural Cocoa Powder

1 spoon Baking Soda & Baking Powder

2 spoons Sour Cream

1 cup Chocolate Chips

1 spoon Espresso Powder

a pinch of Salt

1 spoon oil

4 spoons of Sugar

4 Eggs

Recipe for Zucchini cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a baking pan that you will be using. In a bowl start mixing all the ingredients. Combine the ingredients - flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt. Add the eggs and oil and mix it well. Grate the Zucchini finely and get rid of the moisture. Later add the zucchini with the rest of the ingredients and combine it into a thick batter. Pour the batter in the greased baking pan and bake it for about 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Use a toothpick to make sure that the cake is fully baked. Cool the cake completely and use some chocolate spread or melted chocolate to make it more delicious.

Actor Mira Rajput shared the picture on her Instagram story. Mira Rajput also revealed that the cake did not taste like zucchini at all. Check out the picture posted by Mira Rajput.

