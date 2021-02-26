Shahid Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of His 'post 40 Feelings' With Dance Move

Shahid Kapoor turned 40 on February 25, and the actor is having a blast as he celebrated his birthday in the presence of his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. The actor recently gave a glimpse to his fans to illustrate what being in his 40s feels like, dancing away in a short video. Check out the screengrab of his Instagram story here.

Read more| Did You Know Shahid Kapoor Was The First Indian Actor To Fly American F-16 Aircraft?

Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday with Mira Rajput

The Jersey actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his wife Mira Kapoor as he turned 40. In the picture posted by Shahid, Mira is seen planting a big kiss on his cheek. The actor captioned the picture, 'Feeling the looooove.” Take a look here.

Read more| Sonam Kapoor Wishes Shahid Kapoor With A Sweet Note & Throwback Pics On His 40th Birthday

Mira Rajput also shared a picture where they both are wearing matching blue shirts. She wished her husband saying, "I like me better when I'm with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I'm in trouble. Lucky me, you don't look it and lucky you, I don't show it. I love you, baby." Take a look at her post here.

Shahid has also shared stories of other celebrities who wished him a happy birthday Actors like Kunal Kemmu, Rakul Preet, Kiara Advani, Rashi Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma among others have wished the actor on Instagram, with their wishes featured on Shahid's Instagram story. Take a look at some of the wishes below.



Read more|Rajesh Khattar Shares Fond Memories With Shahid Kapoor As Star Turns 40 Years Old

More about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. He married Mira Rajput in July 2015. Their daughter Misha was born in 2016 and the couple is also parents to a son, Zain, who they welcomed in 2018. Shahid Kapoor has starred in some critically acclaimed films like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Haider and Padmaavat. His most recent film was the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh which also starred Kiara Advani.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey, where he will play the role of a cricketer. The film is expected to release on November 5 this year. Shahid will also be making his digital series debut with an untitled thriller project by Go Goa Gone directors Raj and DK for Amazon Prime Video.

Read more| Ronit Roy's Shoot Gets Crashed By THIS 'handsome Bloke', See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.