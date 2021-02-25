Ronit Roy's Shoot Gets Crashed By THIS 'handsome Bloke', See Here

Ronit Roy is one of the quite active celebrities on social media. He is often seen sharing glimpses of his personal and professional life to his 418 thousand strong Instagram family. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared that his shoot was crashed by a 'handsome bloke’. For all the people who are wondering about Ronit Roy's photo, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ronit Roy's shoot is gatecrashed by THIS person

Ronit Roy took to his official Instagram handle and revealed who crashed his shoot. The person behind this was none other than his son Agastya. Ronit Roy shared a couple of pictures with his doting son and called him a handsome bloke in the caption. The dashing father opted for a casual look as he can be seen wearing a brown leather jacket over a black t-shirt and paired it with denim. Ronit Roy's son Agastya also kept his look at casual best as he is seen wearing a black full-sleeved hoodie and accessorising it with clear glasses. The actor captioned the post as “This handsome bloke crashed my shoot!! I love you buddy ðŸ’•” Here is a look at Ronit Roy's Instagram

Ronit Roy's son

Netizens react to Ronit Roy's photo

As soon as he shared the picture on his Instagram, fans started flooding the comments section by praising the father-son duo. Ronit Roy’s sister in law Manasi Joshi Roy also commented with heart emoji on Ronit Roy’s photo. Writer Milind Gadagkar also dropped some heart and hand emojis to praise the duo. Various fans called them handsome with one user saying, “He is so handsome just like his dad ...God bless u kiddo â¤ï¸” Ronit Roy’s wife also dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the comments on Ronit Roy's Instagram.

Ronit Roy's shows

Ronit Roy's shows have won the hearts of audiences over the years. His shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bandini, Adaalat have gone on to become huge hits. The actor also enjoys a successful career as a film actor with several hit films to his credit. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is returning to the TV space with the show Jurm Aur Jazbaat. He will be next seen in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger.

Image Credits: Ronit Roy's Instagram

