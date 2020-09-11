Shahid Kapoor's Latest Monochrome Picture Leaves Fan Saying 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum'

After sharing a dashing monochrome selfie on his Instagram account yesterday, actor Shahid Kapoor shared another monochrome picture on his account, creating a frenzy amongst his fans. The actor went on a late-night bike ride yesterday and also shared pictures from his fun photoshoot amid the bike ride. Check out Shahid Kapoor's latest monochrome picture below:

Shahid Kapoor's monochrome picture amid bike-ride

Dressed in a pair of shorts and a sleeveless round neck vest, Shahid Kapoor clicked a candid picture of him, with his bike in the background. The actor shared this picture on Instagram and did not put up a caption with the picture. The Kabir Singh actor seems to have grown his locks during the lockdown. Showing off his new hairstyle, the actor shared a selfie before his night bike-ride, on his Instagram story.

Shahid Kapoor's monochrome picture managed to create a frenzy amongst his fans on social media. Several fans left heart and love emojis under the picture, while some left some hilarious comments under it. One of Shahid Kapoor's fans dedicated the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum to the actor.

Shahid Kapoor's character as Kabir Singh was most-loved by his fans. Apart from his bold performance in the film, fans also loved his look and the songs from the film. One of the most popular songs from his film Kabir Singh was Tujhe Kinta Chahne Lage Hum, also featuring Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s forthcoming film Jersey. The actor will be portraying the role of Arjun Raichand in the sport-drama film. The film follows the story of a thirty-six-year-old cricketer who stopped playing cricket ten years ago and now aims at getting back into the game. The film is an adaptation of a Telugu language film by the same director. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur along with an ensemble cast.

