Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Talks ‘ideal Parenting’ As She Reacts To ‘Bois Locker Room’ Case

The ‘Bois Locker Room’ incident is getting everyone to talk about the nasty episode on social media. Earlier Sonam Kapoor and Siddhhant Chaturvedi had taken to their respective social media accounts to share their opinions about the incident. Now, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share the excerpts of an essay which was originally written by Rega Jha. The post that is shared by Mira Rajput talks about ‘raising boys in a way to make India safer for women.’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared her views on parenting after the viral Bois Locker Room incident. In the post that Mira Rajput shared on her IG story penned by Rega Jha it was written:

"Teach your sons to be enraged by rape, assault, and crimes against all women, not just women they can process as wives, mothers, and sisters. That all people, of all genders, warrant equal respect. Your little boy will watch movies in which the hero gets the girl by stalking and harassing her. Teach your sons that what they're witnessing is a crime. Protect your sons from the toxic pop culture threatening to corrupt their notions of right and wrong. Teach your sons that love is built, not coerced. That sex is agreed upon, not taken. Fathers, your sons will learn how to treat women from how you treat women. Demonstrate respect. Demonstrate equality. Teach your sons that it is manly to educate other men in equality, too.

So, if you're raising a boy in India, consider this a plea. Our lives are in your hands. Instead of our parents teaching us caution, start teaching your sons consent. Instead of our parents teaching us fear, start teaching your sons respect. Teach your sons about gender equality. Teach your sons what "No" means. (Hint: It means no.) Teach your sons that they aren't entitled to any woman's body, attention, or time. Instead of our parents teaching us modesty, teach your sons about personal space. Instead of our parents teaching us to avert gazes, teach your sons not to stare. Teach your sons about healthy masculinity, healthy romance, and healthy sexual relationships."

The above essay talks about raising boys in an environment where they learn to respect women at a very young age. They understand the concept of consent, and limits of their self at a very young age. It also suggests that instead of asking girls to be aware and alarmed about every small situation like walking back home, we should ask boys to not bother women. Instead of asking girls to dress modestly, we should be asking boys to not stare. The essay talks about the ideal way of raising a boy and how that has all the effects of change.

For the uninformed, Bois Locker Room is an incident of a ‘boys only’ chat group. In the chat group, minor-aged boys are sharing pictures of underage girls and posting lewd comments and sexual remarks on their body. The chat screenshots were shared widely on social media platforms causing the netizens to be spilt into opinions. Celebrities too are talking about the incident. However, a formal complaint has been made against the boys in the group, who hail from a prominent school and background, as per reports. The police investigation is also underway.

