Shahid Kapoor Signs Digital Series With Director Duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK: Reports

Over the years, fans have seen many Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and others making their digital debut with web series. Now, as Pinkvilla states, Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor will soon join the bandwagon. Reports on the portal have confirmed that Shahid has already given a nod and signed a big digital series deal.

Shahid Kapoor to enter digital space?

As suggested by the outlet, Shahid Kapoor has now signed a digital series which will be helmed by Stree and The Family Man fame director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. After the massive success of The Family Man, many OTT giants reportedly were trying to crack a deal with the filmmakers to design a project for their portal. Now, probably the two have signed a massive deal with one of the leading digital platforms for an original show.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor Inks Multiple Project Deal With Netflix Worth Rs 100 Crores

The source further told the portal that the show will accumulate all the essence of Bollywood with the quirks of Raj and DK added to it. The report claims that the two have already approached Shahid who has supposedly given a nod to the thriller project. Talking about the shooting of this thriller show, their source added that currently Shahid is focused on completing the shooting of Jersey. Post which, he might start to film the series before moving on to Shashank Khaitan’s Yoddha. Shahid was also speculated to be a part of Guneet Monga’s next project, however, nothing about the same has been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor To Don The Hat Of A Producer For An OTT Project?

What is next in store for Shahid Kapoor?

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Sandeep Manga’s romantic drama Kabir Singh. Although the movie faced backlash for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity, the film performed quite well at the box office. Now, the actor is gearing up for the remake of the Telugu sports drama Jersey.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor Cheers For Ishaan Khatter & Entire 'Khaali Peeli' Team

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the plot essays the life of a former cricket player who quit playing the game almost for 10 years. At age 36, he decides to join the team again. Along with Shahid, the film features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor Showcases How Fast His Mood Changes In This New Post, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.