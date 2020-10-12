 Shahid Kapoor Showcases How Fast His Mood Changes In This New Post, Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to upload a fun and quirky video of himself. In the small video, fans witnessed the actor change his facial expression in a matter of seconds. The video was captioned - 'mood'. Take a look at his fun video and see how fans responded to the same.

Shahid's changing moods

In the short 'mood' video, fans see Shahid in a serious expression. He is sporting a grey t-shirt and black sunglasses. Shahid's hair also seem a bit longer and the star is sporting a beard. At the start of the video, Shahid is seen in a very serious mood but as soon as the song starts playing, the actor sports a funny smile on his face.

Many fans liked and commented on Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post. One fan mentioned that the actor looked good in the post and others thought the video was very funny. Some fans also seemed to be confused about the video. Take a look at the comments on Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post:

Pic Credit: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram photos

Shahid Kapoor is also very active on his Instagram. He keeps uploading videos and pictures of himself and his family time to time that help his fans stay updated. In his last post, fans could see a monochrome picture of the actor. The post had no caption and Shahid looked very serious in the picture. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot Shahid Kapoor's wife Meera Rajput. The post uploaded on the occasion of her birthday. Meera sported a yellow coloured dress and looked radiant. In his caption, the actor added that Meera was beautiful inside out. Take a look at the post:

In terms of his work, he was last seen in the film Kabir Singh in 2019. The film was written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film was heavily criticised and praised for many different reasons. His upcoming movie is Jersey, which will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It casts Shahid Kapoor as Arjun Raichand, Mrunal Thakur as Sarah Raichand and Pankaj Kapur as Arjun's Coach.

Promo Pic Credit: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

