Shahid Kapoor To Don The Hat Of A Producer For An OTT Project?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will make his debut as a producer in the entertainment industry. According to recent reports, he has been in talks with an OTT platform for a multiple projects deal. He will don the hat of a producer for the forthcoming venture on a digital streaming service. Here are further details about Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming project that you must check out right away.

Shahid Kapoor to don the hat of a producer

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been in talks with a leading OTT platform for a multiple-project deal. According to a report by Mid-Day, a source revealed that he might headline three offerings and mark his debut in the digital world. Moreover, it added that Shahid Kapoor had been considering donning the hat of a producer for some time. So, the source said that he would bankroll one of the projects with the digital streaming service. Additionally, it revealed that he had started the groundwork to set up his studio.

Previously, Shahid Kapoor was to mark his debut as a producer with the movie on a biopic of the ace Manipuri boxer, Ngangom Dinko Singh. The actor had reportedly acquired the rights to the story of the Asian Games gold medal-winning boxer. He was to co-produce the movie alongside the director Raja Krishna Menon. The sports drama movie has not been released yet.

Shahid Kapoor's forthcoming ventures

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor previously appeared in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh in 2019. Though the romantic drama movie received criticism for showcasing toxic masculinity, it garnered positive reviews for Kapoor’s performance. Kabir Singh emerged out to be one of the highest-grossing flicks of the year. Meanwhile, the actor has the sports drama flick Jersey in his pipeline. Earlier, the Gowtam Tinnanuri-directorial was to release in August 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a delay in the film’s production.

