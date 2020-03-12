Shahid Kapoor Spotted Riding His Iconic Royal Enfield In A BTS Video; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor had managed to win over a number of fans and critics with his performance in the Arjun Reddy Bollywood remake, Kabir Singh. After the film’s success, Shahid is all set to play the leading role in another Telugu remake called Jersey. The actor has been spotted in the city of Chandigarh a number of times as the crew is wrapping up the scenes there. Reportedly, half of the shooting schedule has been completed but Shahid is still training under coaches in Haryana. Read more about Shahid’s upcoming Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor BTS video of riding a bullet

Shahid Kapoor has been spotted in the city of Chandigarh as a number of his fans have shared several BTS scenes from the film Jersey. The latest video surfaced on the internet shows Shahid Kapoor riding a Royal Enfield along with a child actor. The star already seems to be comfortable with the cruiser bike as he was riding the same bike in his drama, Kabir Singh.

About Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is about a boy who wants the jersey of the Indian Cricket Team as his birthday gift. It beautifully showed the journey of a man from a child to a professional cricketer and how he faced multiple obstacles in life to the point of breaking his marriage. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and will star Mrunal Thakur of Super 30 fame in a prominent role.

