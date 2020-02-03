Shahid Kapoor To Feature In A Patriotic Film After Wrapping Up 'Jersey'?

Shahid Kapoor is currently working on Dharma Production's Jersey. The Hindi film is a remake of Gowtham Tinnanuri's super hit Telugu film with the same name. Shahid has created a niche for himself in the industry with his acting skills. Now, it is being speculated that Dharma Production has signed him up for another project.

According to a news portal, the film belongs to the patriotic genre. The film will also be helmed by a newcomer director. The rest of the cast is yet undisclosed. Shahid Kapoor wants to invest undivided attention on Jersey. He will begin shooting for his next film once Jersey wraps up.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. The film proved to be a box office success, also putting an end to his drought of hit films. Looking at the line-up, fans can safely assume that his winning streak is to continue.

About Jersey

Shahid Kapoor seems to be working hard for the movie Jersey. The movie will feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi alongside Shahid Kapoor. The movie traces the story of a 36-year-old man who had stopped playing cricket 10 years ago. He is now planning to restart his career and play for the Indian team. Shahid Kapoor had shared a video where he was playing the game as well. The movie is a remake of the movie with the same name in Telugu which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Both the films are directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

Image courtesy: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

