Shahid Kapoor Returns To Shoot 'Jersey'; Says His Wounded Lip Is Better

Shahid Kapoor was recently injured on the sets of his upcoming movie Jersey. The actor seems to be well-recovered, which can be seen through his latest Instagram story. Shahid shared a boomerang and a picture of himself heading back to the shooting of the film.

Shahid Kapoor back on set

Shahid Kapoor added to his story on his Instagram. He shared a boomerang where he can be seen showing a peace sign. As a caption, Shahid wrote that he is heading to the shoot. He also shared a picture where he added in the caption a thank you to all his fans for their warm wishes. He also informed everyone that his wounded lip is now okay. It is raw but doesn't show much.

Courtesy: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor was also papped at the Mumbai airport. The actor is wearing the same clothes as in his stories. He is wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with white shoes. His grey and white jacket with blue collars are sending charming vibes around. The actor is also sporting glares to complete his look.

Shahid Kapoor seems to be working hard for the movie Jersey. The movie will be starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi alongside Shahid Kapoor. The movie traces the story of a 36-year-old man who had stopped playing cricket 10 years ago. He is now planning to restart his career and play for the Indian team. Shahid Kapoor had shared a video where he was practising playing the game as well. The movie is a remake of the movie with the same name in Telugu which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Both the films are directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

