Shahid Kapoor To Have A Two-week Training Before Resuming Shooting Of 'Jersey'?

With the country entering into an unlocking phase, several films and shows have come back to the sets to resume work. Shootings are commencing with necessary precautionary measures in place. In a recent interview with a news daily, Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri revealed that Shahid Kapoor will require about two weeks of training before the shooting can start.

Gowtam Tinnanuri talks about Shahid Kapoor’s training

The director of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama, Jersey recently spoke about how there is a limit on how many people can be on the sets for shoot. He added that when the government increases that, the team of Jersey will need about four weeks to complete the shooting of the film. Gowtam Tinnanuri further added that Shahid Kapoor will also need about two weeks of practice before they go on floors again to “get back into the groove”.

Shahid Kapoor’s fitness coach, Rajiv Mehra was also of a similar opinion. He revealed that both Shahid Kapoor and he think that they will need approximately seven to ten days of practice before they can get back to shooting. He also added that they will need to make sure that the actor does not suffer from any injuries during the practise sessions or while filming.

Rajiv Mehra further added that they will have to brush up Shahid Kapoor’s cricket skills a tad bit before shooting. He mentioned that they will also have to build the actor’s strength and adopt a certain level of activity. Rajiv Mehra added that it is a delicate situation at the moment and they will be working on a tight deadline too.

Shahid Kapoor has been sharing several photos and videos of himself playing cricket as he prepped for his role. The actor reportedly learned the ropes and regularly took part in cricket sessions. However, since the past few months, Shahid Kapoor has not been able to continue his training due to the lockdown.

Jersey will trace the story of a 35-year-old cricketer who decides to pursue his dream of getting into the National cricket team. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtam Tinnanuri who directed the original will also be directing the remake. The original Telugu film, Jersey was an enormous hit at the box-office.

