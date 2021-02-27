Shahid Kapoor To Take On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Role In Kabir Singh Producer's Next

After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role played by Sharad Kelkar in Tanhaji released on January 10, 2020. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor is all set to take on the character in his next movie. Shahid may be starring in the movie produced by Ashwin Varde. Previously, Shahid and Ashwin have worked together on the movie Kabir Singh.

Will Shahid Kapoor play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role?

While rumours suggest that Shahid Kapoor will play the character of the brave Maratha warrior once portrayed by Sharad Kelkar in Tanhaji. Bollywood Hungama reported on February 27, 2021, that producer Ashwin Varde has approached Shahid for the role. A source disclosed that Ashwin who approached Lyca Productions "are discussing multiple co-production ventures" one of them being "a mammoth period saga based on the life and triumphs of Chhatrapati Shivaji."

If Shahid Kapoor agrees to the role it would be his second period-drama since Padmaavat which released on January 25, 2018. Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role, Shahid Kapoor would be playing the lead role in the movie unlike his character in Padmaavat. The source also said that Shahid loved the idea and may agree to the role.

A list of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movies and projects

Shahid Kapoor is all prepared for his next film Jersey which will be a Diwali release. Shahid will be playing the role of a cricketer in the movie. The movie is a remake of the Telugu film Jersey whose lead character was played by Nani. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur among others. The film will be released on November 5, 2021.

Amazon Prime announced on February 25, 2021, that Shahid Kapoor will be starring in a series for the digital platform. Shahid will be partnering up with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in a thriller-comedy. The series which is yet-to-be-titled will mark Shahid's digital debut. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have worked together in producing the Amazon Prime series The Family Man. In an interview, Shahid Kapoor mentioned that he loved the series The Family Man and was looking forward to working with Raj and DK.

