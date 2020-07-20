Will Prabhas' Next Film Directed By Nag Ashwin Star Kiara Advani As The Female Lead?

Fans of South star Prabhas already know that he is all set to star in Nag Ashwin's next. Not much is known about this upcoming film, other than the fact that it will be a big-budget project with Prabhas as the lead. Now, according to the latest reports, this upcoming Nag Ashwin film might star Kiara Advani in the role of the female lead.

Will Kiara Advani feature in Prabhas's next directed by Nag Ashwin?

Prabhas is most known for playing the lead role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali. According to previous reports, Prabhas' next big project will be helmed by director Nag Ashwin. This project will begin after Prabhas finishes filming for Radhe Shyam, where he is co-starring alongside actor Pooja Hegde.

According to the latest rumours shared by various reports, this upcoming Prabhas film will star Kiara Advani as the female lead. These rumours have not yet been confirmed or denied by the actors or filmmakers. Fans of Prabhas are already excited for the unnamed film and have tentatively started calling it Prabhas 21.

Shoot year end lo start...maybe 2021 end lo release...too early to say anything else, expect a big thanks to prabhas garu...kontha mandi pan-india film antunnaru...adi tappu...pan-india eppudo kottesaaru...idi pan-world darlings :)) #PrabhasNagAshwin https://t.co/9KnLQqbVgm — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) February 26, 2020

The movie was announced all the way back in February of 2020. The movie is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and is set to release sometime at the end of 2021. Nag Ashwin also revealed that the shooting for the movie was supposed to start by the end of this year.

What truly excited fans was Nag Ashwin's comments on the film being 'pan-world'. In his Twitter post, Nag Ashwin claimed that the movie would not be 'pan-India' as Prabhas was already a world-renowned actor. According to Nag Ashwin, this upcoming movie will be a 'pan-world' release.

Previous rumours claimed that Deepika Padukone was going to play the female lead in the film. But now people are speculating that the female lead will be Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' next film, Radhe Shyam, just got its first look poster. The movie is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Alongside Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam will also star Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in prominent roles.

[Promo from Prabhas and Kiara Advani Instagram]

