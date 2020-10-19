Shahid Kapoor Wraps Up A Schedule Of Sports-drama 'Jersey'; Shares A BTS Pic

The team of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey recently wrapped up their 15-day shooting schedule in the state of Uttarakhand. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the movie got delayed. Now, after the completion of the Uttarakhand schedule, the actor has taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him from the sets. With the image, he said that the team has wrapped up another shooting schedule today. Keep reading to know more:

Shahid Kapoor wraps another schedule of Jersey

The Kabir Singh actor has wrapped up filming for his upcoming sports drama film Jersey in Uttarakhand after the COVID-19 lockdown. In the recent Instagram post, the actor has also mentioned that it feels like a blessing to complete the shooting schedule in such tough times. The actor has even tagged his co-stars, director and producers in his post. The caption of his post read: “It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey. In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive (sic)".

Yesterday, on Sunday (October 18, 2020), the actor revealed to his fans through the post that he had finished the Uttarakhand shooting schedule for Jersey. The actor took to his Twitter to announce the schedule wrap. He even expressed his gratitude towards the state government of Uttarakhand for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the news, said that:

"It's a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state".

About Jersey

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who directed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead role, is directing the Hindi version too. Jersey, also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur is being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid will feature on the silver screen next in the movie Jersey after more than a year of a hiatus. Besides this, Shahid Kapoor will reportedly embark upon the OTT journey soon joining the likes of actors Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others. Moreover, the actor has also believed to have signed an OTT series which will be directed by The Family Man fame director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

